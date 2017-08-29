Markets Big banks tighten grip as smaller operators shrink

Stanbic Bank officials at a past event: The lender is now a top-tier bank. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Top-tier banks grew market share seven percentage points to 65.3 per cent last year, further entrenching the control of the sector by the oligopoly at the expense of smaller operators.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said in a new report that the jump was partly due to the reclassification of Stanbic Bank #ticker:CFC as a top tier lender from mid-tier, after it increased its market share to 5.1 per cent from 4.92 in 2015.

The CBK classifies a bank as top-tier if its market share is above five per cent, while tier-two lenders have a share of between one and five per cent. A tier three lender has below one per cent.

The share is calculated using a weighted composite index comprising of net assets, customer deposits, capital and reserves, number of deposit and loan accounts.

There were 11 medium banks with a market share of 25.9 per cent and 20 small banks with a market share of 8.77 per cent at the end of last year.

“Banks in large peer group increased their combined market share from 58.21 per cent in December 2015 to 65.32 per cent in December 2016,” said CBK.

“This is mainly attributable to Stanbic Bank moving from the medium peer group to the large peer group during the period. The bank moved to the large peer group due to its deposit base which increased by 11.36 per cent between December 2015 and December 2016.”

There was also a flight by some customers to the top tier lenders from their smaller peers in the wake of the collapse of three banks from mid-2015.

Other top-tier lenders include KCB #ticker:KCB , Co-operative #ticker:COOP , Equity #ticker:EQTY , Barclays Kenya #ticker:BBK , Standard Chartered #ticker:SCBK , DTB #ticker:DTBK and Commercial Bank of Africa.

These eight top lenders controlled 63.8 per cent of the customer deposits —which stood at Sh2.73 trillion at the end of December — giving them an upper hand in access to liquidity in the sector.

KCB maintained its position as the largest bank by market share at 14.1 per cent.

Equity Bank (10 per cent) moved into second ahead of Co-op (9.9 per cent), while Barclays overtook Standard Chartered to stand fourth.

DTB was up one position, moving ahead of CBA into sixth with a market share of 6.4 per cent compared to CBA’s 5.9 per cent.