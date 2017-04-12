Money Markets CMA puts on hold office acquisition as merger looms

Regulator CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura. PHOTO SALATON NJAU | NMG

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has shelved plans to buy a new office block due to the looming merger of all non-banking sector regulators.

CMA last October opened the search for an office complex in Upper Hill district to serve as its new headquarters, but this has now been frozen after Cabinet approved the Financial Services Authority Bill 2016.

The regulator now says a new location will be sought jointly with the Insurance Regulatory Authority, Retirement Benefits Authority and the Saccos Societies Regulatory Authority — the bodies due to be merged under the proposed bill.

“It has been subordinated to the process of merging sector regulators,” CMA told Business Daily. “The process will include a component of co-location of the merged entities at the appropriate time.”

CMA is currently housed at Embankment Plaza, Upper Hill Nairobi. Interestingly, all the other regulators due to be consolidated unto the Financial Services Authority are based in the financial district.

IRA is located at Zep Re Place, RBA at Rahimtulla Tower while Sasra’s address is Britam Centre along Mara Road. The nature and location of the facility to house the planned merged entity is :”under consideration” by the steering committee planning transition towards the powerful Financial Services Authority, CMA said.

The Treasury argues that the objective of the single non-banking sector regulator is to provide a single supervisory centre to eliminate regulatory gaps and raise the level of protection to consumers.