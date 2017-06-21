NSE index surges past 3,600 mark to hit 11-month high

Markets
NSE index surges past 3,600 mark to hit 11-month highWednesday, June 21, 2017 16:44
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) #ticker:NSE Wednesday continued on a gradual recovery with the NSE 20-Share Index hitting an 11-month high, surpassing the 3,600 point.
The index rose 8.14 points to stand at 3608.15 points.
Among the winners on Tuesday included bank stocks that have been on a quick recovery to recoup losses incurred after the rate caps.
Barclays #ticker:BBK hit a fresh high of Sh10 while Equity Bank #ticker:EQTY rose 25 cents to Sh38.50.
Losing streak
KCB Group,#ticker:KCB -- which has been on a losing streak since the announcement that it intends to swallow troubled State-owned lender National Bank -- gained 50 cents to Sh37.50.
National Bank, #ticker:NBK however, still gained 20 cents to Sh11.30.
Other gainers were Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC that went up 8.33 per cent to Sh1.30, Pan African Insurance #ticker:PAFR up 7.41 per cent and Eveready #ticker:EVRD which rose 6.25 per cent to Sh2.55.
Sameer, #ticker:FIRE BOC #ticker:BOC and TPS Serena #ticker:TPSE were on a losing streak.
