Stanbic rolls out training to raise efficiency of small firms

CFC Stanbic chief executive Phillip Odera during a press conference. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Stanbic Bank #ticker:CFC has officially launched a training and mentorship programme for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers to transfer skills on financial management.

The bank is partnering with Strathmore Business School to conduct the programme dubbed BizConnect that aims at enhancing efficiency.

Stanbic Bank chief executive Philip Odera on Wednesday said the programme, piloted since last year, has exposed business owners to critical skills and tools for effective leadership and management.

“As a bank we are aware of the challenges SMEs face such as access to finance and the lack of financial skills and business management capabilities,” said Mr Odera.

“We believe that we are as good as our customers and are therefore determined and committed to support our SME customers not just in providing basic banking services but more importantly helping them acquire the right skills required to be successful.”