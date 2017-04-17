Commodities March coffee sales hit Sh12 billion at the exchange

Nairobi Coffee Exchange chief executive Daniel Mbithi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Coffee earnings for the month of March improved by 38 per cent compared to last year, statistics from Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicate.

The value of Kenya’s coffee moved from $84.96 million (Sh8.5 billion) to $117.67 million (Sh11.8 billion) in the period under review, with the growth attributed to higher prices.

The volumes grew 19.8 per cent from 13 tonnes in March last year to 22.3 tonnes in the corresponding period in 2017.

“The increase observed was due to the surge in prices at the exchange that were caused majorly by an anticipated shortage of the high quality beans in the foreseeable future,” said NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi.

The average price per 50-kilogramme bag jumped from $214 to $263, marking an improvement of 22 per cent.

Mr Mbithi said buyers are trying to stock as much as possible to secure enough for sale in the future.

The NCE already anticipates that there would be a decline in prices next month as the volume of quality coffee at the auctions has started to fall.

Coffee prices at the auction have already plummeted after the value of the crop in the latest auction declined by 22 per cent, marking a major drop since the beginning of the year.

A market report by the NCE indicates a 50-kilogramme bag was sold at Sh14,111 last Tuesday, down from Sh18,156 in the previous sale.

This week, Kenya will have an opportunity to promote its coffee to more than 15,000 delegates expected to gather in Seattle, US, at the annual SCAA event, to promote its brand after it was chosen as a model country in cultivation of the crop.