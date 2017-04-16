News Assets firm unveils Sh20bn fund targeting Africa

EADF provides investors with exposure to Africa’s relatively high fixed- income yield. file photo | nmg

Enko Capital has launched Enko Africa Debt Fund (EADF) with a $200 million (Sh20.4 billion) assets under management.

The firm said in a statement that EADF will invest solely in fixed-income securities issued by corporates and sovereigns, denominated in local and hard currencies across Africa.

Enko Capital is an asset management firm focusing on investing in opportunities across Africa through private equity (PE), listed equity and fixed income platforms.

“We are pleased to broaden our Africa-focused investment strategies to include a new debt fund which will give our investors an opportunity to capture value embedded within the African fixed income landscape,” said Enko Capital managing partner Alain Nkontchou.

EADF strategy is to provide investors with exposure to Africa’s relatively high fixed- income yield.

The firm currently manages the Enko Opportunity Growth Fund (EOGF) and the Enko Africa Private Equity Fund (EAPEF).

It has offices in London and Johannesburg and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and the Financial Services Board in South Africa.

The EAPEF is a private equity fund focusing on mid-tier companies that are suitable for listing on local stock exchanges within a few years after investment.

The EOGF is an open-ended fund designed to provide investors with exposure to the best growth opportunities in the African equity markets.