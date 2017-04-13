News Betting firms to hand KRA 50pc of receipts

Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri. The betting company has sponsorship deals with a number of local teams and sports unions. FILE PHOTO/ BD GRAPHICS | NMG

Winners of monetary prizes have been spared taxation but the government says betting companies must now surrender half the gross earnings to the taxman.

Kenya Revenue Authority Deputy Commissioner (Corporate Policy Unit) Maurice Oray told a post-budget stakeholder meeting that betting, lottery and gaming companies will on top have to pay corporate tax at 30 per cent yearly. This is after deducting all expenses.

The taxman said the measure was aimed at raising funds for sports, cultural and arts promotion.

Betting companies yesterday strongly protested the move saying it was aimed at stifling growth in the sector. They said no company made more than 50 per cent in profit.

In the past betting companies were taxed at 7.5 per cent of gross earnings, lotteries (5 per cent) and gaming at 12 per cent.

The new “easy money” rage via gambling has caught up with Kenyans with Mr Geoffrey Kung’u of Nyandarua County winning Kenya’s highest gamble of Sh100 million from Lotto in mid-January.

Sportpesa has also been in the news after it struck a three-year sponsorship deal with UK’s Premier League side Hull City for approximately Sh400 million per year.

Local sponsorship includes Kenya Rugby Union’s Sh607 million, Kenya Premier League (Sh450 million), Gor Mahia (Sh325 million) and AFC Leopards (Sh225 million).

“We incur expenses promoting our activities through the mass media, billboards and we also sponsor sporting events. What the government has done bunching our companies together is nothing short of starving the industry off cash,” said I-bet official Peter Kanyora.

The meeting held in Nairobi heard that increased tax concessions to foreign multinationals to set up at Special Economic Zones risked killing local companies that were heavily taxed while foreign companies were pampered.

But KRA dismissed the assertion saying SEZ companies were export-only companies that were being encouraged to set shop in Kenya to generate employment and also create a market for Kenyan raw produce.

The speakers also questioned planned tax increases saying Kenyans and companies concerned were yet to be consulted.