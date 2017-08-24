News Britam unit’s earnings fall 14pc on CMA service ban

Britam Asset Managers chief executive Kenneth Kaniu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Britam Asset Managers’ net profit for the six months ended June 30 fell 14.74 per cent to Sh146.85 million on reduced commissions following a ban on cash management services last August, the fund said on Thursday.

The firm, which managed Sh124.5 billion wealth by end of June, reported a 14.38 per cent drop in management fees to Sh453.32 million.

The Capital Market Authority in August 2016 ordered fund managers, stockbrokers and investment bankers to discontinue cash management services and refund wealthy investors by November 15.

The CMA said such services amounted to banking or microfinance business under section 2(1) of the Banking Act and Section 2 of the Microfinance Act, respectively.

Britam Asset Managers chief executive Kenneth Kaniu, however, backed improving performance of equities on the Nairobi bourse and opening of a subsidiary in Uganda earlier in the month to support future growth.

“We want to target institutional and retail money (in Uganda). We are looking at pension funds’ money and investing money for corporates and, on the individual side, we are talking about things such as unit trusts and some level of wealth management,” Mr Kaniu said.