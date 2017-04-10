News Canadian firm set for Lamu oil block buyout

Oil rig. Octant Energy expects to finalise within the next two weeks the deal that will see it become the new owner of Block L17/L18. PHOTO | NMG

Canadian oil and gas firm Octant Energy says it is closing in on a deal to buy Kenyan oil blocks owned by former London-listed Afren Oil located in Lamu and Mandera.

In late 2015, the Canadian firm agreed a deal to acquire the “drill ready” assets from subsidiaries of Afren Plc via administrators.

The Toronto-listed firm said it expects to finalise within the next two weeks the deal that will see it become the new owner of Block L17/L18, located in the Lamu Basin, Block 1 in the Mandera Basin and Afren’s other assets in Tanzania.

Octant said it had since received Kenya government approval for the transfer of the assets.

“The corporation is pleased to report that progress is being made in connection with the satisfaction of the conditions for completion of the proposed transactions. The agreements to consummate the proposed transactions have a long stop date of April 30, 2017,” said Rick Schmitt, CEO and president of Octant Energy.

Octant added it had secured the second tranche of its debenture financing for $9 million (Sh930 million) to facilitate the deal.

Block L17/L18, in which Afren has a 100 per cent interest, lies in the Lamu coastal basin and both L17 and L18 cover an area of around 1,275 and 3,630 square kilometres respectively. They are both onshore and in water depths varying from a few meters along the shoreline up to around 500 metres.