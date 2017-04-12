News Central Bank to recruit more inspection employees

The Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) plans to hire additional enforcement employees in an effort to increase its supervision capacity.

CBK on Wednesday invited applications for a number of positions seen as response to the recent collapse of three banks.

The positions include information systems auditors, general operations auditors, risk officers, portfolio officers, market analysts and finance officers. CBK has been trying for the last two years to expand its inspection staff to enforce compliance in the banking sector.

In October CBK said it hired 15 on-site inspectors to strengthen bank supervision. Governor Patrick Njoroge has noted in the recent past that the regulator must strengthen its supervision of the banking sector “dramatically” following claims of possible malpractice at the collapsed Imperial Bank.

“It is clear that we need to strengthen our bank supervision dramatically,” the CBK boss said earlier.