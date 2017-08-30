News City housing developer to build 3-block apartments

A new housing development. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Nairobi county government has allowed construction of a three-block 12-storey project comprising 216 housing units on King’ara Road, near the Junction Mall.

The Sh1.2 billion project by Newcourt Company will comprise three blocks of 12-storey apartments providing two and three-bedroomed self-contained houses as well as four-bedroomed suites, each boasting a detached servant quarter.

The property targetting middle and high-income earners provides 318 parking slots on its upper and lower basement floors as well as ground and lower ground floors, with an extra room for a full-time guard.

An environmental impact assessment study report sent to the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) supporting the project shows blocks A and B will have eight units on each floor with two and three-bedroomed houses.

The study said the development would bridge housing deficit through efficient use of land where single dwelling houses were demolished.