News Ecobank eyes local clients with global connections

Ecobank says has power to connect. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pan-African lender Ecobank will use its products and platforms to link local business customers to the rest of the world, the group chief executive said in Nairobi.

Ade Ayeyemi said Kenya is ripe for business and the Togo-based lender will play its role in connecting the customers to suppliers and the rest of the value chain.

“The bank’s wide footprint and knowledge of the continent provides an ideal platform to support regional and international business,” said Mr Ayeyemi during the bank’s business customer meeting.

He cited Ecobank’s representative offices in China, Dubai and Paris as strategic to fulfilment of business between Africa and the rest of the world.

The meeting presented Ecobank’s proposition on trade products, highlighting state of trade finance, methods of payment and key requirements for trade finance as well as bancassurance services for manufacturers, importers and exporters.

Recently, the lender launched Bank Collect, a new multichannel platform for electronic collections for organisations and their corporate customers.