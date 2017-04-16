News Export promotion agency appoints new chief executive

Export Promotion Council (EPC) new chief executive Peter Biwott. file photo | nmg

The Export Promotion Council (EPC) has tapped a new chief executive from Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Peter Biwott will serve for a period of three, replacing former Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) general manager Ruth Wangare Mwaniki who resigned her in January reportedly to run for a political office.

“Peter Biwott has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Export Promotion Council for a period of three years, with effect from April 4, 2017,” said Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed in a gazette notice Thursday.

Mr Biwott has been the head of policy, research and advocacy at KAM, a unit tasked with furthering fact-based advocacy to relevant stakeholders to promote global competitiveness of Kenyan products.

His term is renewable once subject to satisfactory performance.

Ms Mwaniki was first appointed at EPC in 2011 and served for two terms. She is now seeking the Kigumo parliamentary seat in Murang’a County currently held by Jamleck Kamau who will be battling out for the governor’s seat with incumbent Mwangi wa Iria.

EPC is under a reform programme where it is supposed to be merged with Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), Kenya Tourism Board, Brand Kenya Board (BKB) and Kenya Yearbook Editorial.