Finland firm targets west Kenya with solar power

News
Finland firm targets west Kenya with solar powerThursday, April 13, 2017 21:36
A Finnish renewable energy company Solar Fire Concentration is testing a new solar technology in western Kenya targeting small enterprises.
Through its GoSol.org project, the company has initiated and supported the building of two solar concentrators in the region, reportedly with positive impact on businesses, especially in peanut and bakery businesses.
GoSol.org chief executive Eva Wissenz on Thursday said the results of the pilot project have been successful and would be vital in taming climate change and its devastating effects.
“A workshop in Siaya has been producing organic peanut butter with the concentrators. They have reported reduced charcoal costs by 100 per cent during sunny season,” said Ms Wissenz.
“Also the negative side effects of charcoal use have been removed; the peanut butter tastes better and the workers are no longer exposed to toxic fumes.”
The second pilot unit, Koptigei Bakery in Tinderet, has recorded similar success, reducing operating costs and making huge savings in monthly electricity costs.
