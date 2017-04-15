News Consumers yet to feel impact of new tax relief on maize

A shopper picks a packet of maize flour at Kasturi Supermarket in Nyeri town. file photo | nmg

When the government released a million bags of cheap grains and abolished taxes on maize, wheat and bread, consumers expected the prices of the commodities to fall and ease pressure on inflation.

Two weeks later, the cost of flour has continued to skyrocket, sparking outcry from consumers.

The price of a two-kilogramme packet of maize meal is Sh130, up from Sh110 in most retail shops in the North Rift, despite efforts by the government to lower the cost of the staple.

“We expected the price of flour to drop after the government released cheaper maize to the market. But instead the prices have skyrocketed, piling pressure on many households,” said Ms Gladys Sang, a mother of four in Eldoret.

Maize millers have purchased three quarters of the one million bags of cheap maize released by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

They, however, say any drop in prices would be temporary, adding that consumers will pay the market price once the cheap maize is exhausted.

According to board managing director Newton Terer, large scale millers have bought 450,000 bags while small scale firms have purchased 300,000 bags to address the maize shortage.

“Many large scale millers have bought maize in bulk at our Eldoret and Moi’s Bridge depots while small scale dealers have purchased the crop in bags from the other depots,” said Mr Terer.

The board plans to import maize from Ethiopia and Mexico to address the rising cost.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said NCPB has 1.3 million bags while farmers are holding 5.5 million bags.

Consumers termed the release of one million bags of cheap maize as “insignificant” in lowering flour prices. “It will take long before the price of maize flour falls. Millers are taking advantage of the current situation to exploit us,” said Mr James Kemboi from Saos, Nandi County.

Maize prices have increased in the past two months due to falling supply, pushing up the cost of living.

A 90kg bag of maize is going at Sh3,800, up from Sh3,200, while that of wheat is selling at Sh3,600, up from Sh3,000, as some farmers continue to hoard the crops. “Food shortage is unavoidable due to erratic rainfall,” said Ms Susan Kong’ato from Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County.

ALSO READ: Traders hoard maize stocks as retail flour prices remain high

Some farmers in the region are contemplating reducing the acreage under maize this season due to high cost of farm inputs, while agriculturalists have warned of hard times ahead due to unreliable rainfall.

“What farmers require is sufficient capital to invest in modern crop techniques to increase productivity and attain food security,” Mr Musa Barno of the Kenya National Federation of Agricultural Producers (Kenfap), Uasin Gishu branch.