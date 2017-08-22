News Flower buyers and sellers set for Nairobi meets

A worker prepares flowers for export at a Naivasha farm. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya will host two global conferences in mid-October, bringing together horticultural producers and buyers to discuss ways of improving the value chain.

The Second Flower Logistics Africa (FLA) Meet will also facilitate the launch of the first ever Perishables Logistics Africa (PLA) event, both confirmed to be held in Nairobi.

FLA whose theme is “Enhancing Africa’s Flower Power Through Better Logistics” has received industry support from the Kenya Flower Council, Cool Chain Association, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, the Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association, International Flower Trade Association and the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

The organisers said global air cargo firm Saudia Cargo, which covers 225 international destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe and the USA, has committed support for FLA and PLA as a ‘platinum’ sponsor.

Holland Flower Alliance, a strategic alliance of Royal FloraHolland, KLM Cargo and Schiphol Airport will be ‘diamond’ sponsors for the event.

The statement said delegates drawn from the flower and horticulture industry seek to open dialogue on new ways to improve logistics and supply chain performance of key perishable commodities exported from African countries.