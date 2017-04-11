News Genghis Capital cuts Kenya growth prospects on poll jitters

The Central Bank of Kenya has also downgraded economic growth forecast to 5.7 per cent in 2017 from 5.9 per cent last year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Genghis Capital has cut its Kenya growth forecast for 2017 citing the upcoming general election jitters, prolonged drought and rate caps.

The investment managers said Kenya’s economy is expected to expand by between 4.75 per cent and 5.25 per cent in 2017.

“Our projections are lower than the 2016 GDP growth estimates mainly weighed down by protracted drought, a slowdown in the private credit sector growth and uncertainties relating to the August elections,” said Elizabeth Wangechi, head of research.

Chief executive Geoffrey Gangla said the Treasury’s revenue collection target in the next financial year of Sh1.7 trillion (20.6 per cent of forecast GDP) fuelled by Sh1.55 trillion (18.7 per cent of GDP) ordinary revenues is ambitious and unrealistic.

“The current financial half-year data already shows a lagged collection—Sh591.17 billion vis a vis pro-rated Sh666.02 billion total tax income,” he said.

The economy expanded by 5.70 per cent in the third quarter of 2016, a slight dip from the 6 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2015 on the back of stunted growth in agricultural, manufacturing, real estate and construction sectors.