News ICDC inks mortgage financing deal with Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi. Home buyers to enjoy repayment periods of up to 25 years. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Standard Chartered Bank #ticker:SCBK to ease purchase of its coast-based homes.

The agreement will allow buyers of the corporation’s Nyali Zamia Heights apartments in Mombasa benefit from an extended loan repayment tenor of up to 25 years from the bank, which translates to lower monthly charges on home loans.

“The MoU will increase awareness and knowledge of Standard Chartered Bank mortgages and other banking solutions and ICDC solutions to a wide pool of clients and boost business for both organisations,” said ICDC acting executive director Kennedy Wanderi.

The Sh415 million Zamia Heights project consists of 28 two- and three-bedroom executive apartments. The former have been going for Sh13 million with the three-bedroom houses sold at Sh15 million.

The ICDC targets foreign guests and multinationals attending business conferences in Mombasa as well as foreign firms seeking new businesses in the East African market.

In January, ICDC started financing up to 80 per cent of the purchase price for its Sh650 million investment — Oceania apartment in Kizingo, Mombasa.