Industry lending up marginally despite interest rate control

Industry lending up marginally despite interest rate controlMonday, August 28, 2017 20:20
Total lending by banks rose 5.6 per cent to Sh2.23 trillion last year compared to Sh2.17 trillion a year earlier according to new Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data.
The CBK attributes the growth to increased demand for credit by the various economic sectors despite the rate capping law which came into effect last September.
There has been growing concern over the slow growth of credit following the capping.
The growth in loans may have, however, been more concentrated in the first half of the year as lending growth has fallen every month since the caps.
“Gross loans increased by 5.6 per cent from Sh2.17 trillion in December 2015 to Sh2.23 trillion in December 2016. The growth in loans is attributed to increased demand for credit by the various economic sectors,” says CBK.
The data shows net loan and advances increased by 4.4 per cent to Sh2.18 trillion last year from Sh2.09 trillion.
The largest proportion of the banking industry gross loans and advances were channelled through the personal or household sector as well as the trade, real estate and manufacturing sectors.
The four “accounted for 70.89 per cent of gross loans in December 2016,” said CBK.
