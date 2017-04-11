Interswitch gets security certification

News
Interswitch gets security certificationTuesday, April 11, 2017 19:20
A global body that enforces security standards on the credit-cards payment systems has granted Interswitch East Africa a compliance certificate.
The Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council on Tuesday granted the financial technology (Fintech) firm re-certification of the “highest” security payments standards. The body helps to protect the safety of cards data, including personal identification number (PIN).
“Interswitch is the largest third party processor for banks in Kenya, meaning that we handle the entire payment processing and management for several banks.
“We do this by providing the highest level of service and professionalism,” said Interswitch chief executive Paul Ndichu.
“The certification has also allowed us to build on new mobile payment channels such as Mvisa and Masterpass for banks.”
