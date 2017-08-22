News Kenya, Tanzania seek to end trade dispute

Trade principal secretary Chris Kiptoo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi and Dar es Salaam have agreed to iron out the outstanding trade barriers that have seen Kenyan goods locked out of Tanzanian market.

Trade principal secretary Chris Kiptoo said the two countries will meet on September 6 in Dodoma to iron out issues.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, the PS said most of the issues have so far been agreed upon.

“We have agreed that the meeting will be held next month to finalise all the outstanding issues in order to return our trading relationship to normalcy,” said Dr Kiptoo.

He said both countries have expressed goodwill in addressing trade barriers that have affected the ease of doing business between the two.

The PS noted that Kenyan milk products can now access the Tanzanian market, adding that the Sh10.25 that Dar is levying per litre will be discussed.