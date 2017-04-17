Kenya rakes in Sh100bn from global tourists

News
Kenya rakes in Sh100bn from global touristsMonday, April 17, 2017 21:19
A UN agency has said 1.3 million tourists spent Sh100 billion in Kenya last year, a 17 per cent increase from the previous Sh85 billion.
The UN World Tourism Organisation says total international arrivals by air and by sea increased by 16.7 per cent to stand at 877,602 tourists compared to 752,073 in 2015.
The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, handled the highest number of tourists visiting Kenya at 782,013 compared to 672,789 in 2015.
Kenya received 2,717 cruise ships in the past year with prospects for 2017 looking up especially after the government and donors invested Sh300 million in building of a modern cruise ship docking complex at Mombasa port expected to be ready by June.
Improved security and reduced terrorist activities motivated tourists to visit Kenya, mostly for leisure (73 per cent), business and conferences at 14 per cent compared to 16 per cent in 2015, with friends and family visits accounting for eight per cent with transit and study taking up three and one per cent respectively.
Mombasa recorded a 22.2 per cent rise in arrivals at Moi International Airport with 92,872 visitors compared to 75,983 in 2015.
In the Headlines
NSE-listed banks pay directors more as profits fallBy HERBLING DAVID
4 hours ago
Tech apps key to cost cutting for insurersBy JAMES NGUNJIRI
4 hours ago
Kenya rakes in Sh100bn from global touristsBy JAMES KARIUKI
4 hours ago
World Bank pushes for PPP to curb homes deficitBy JAMES KARIUKI
4 hours ago