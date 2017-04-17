News Kenya rakes in Sh100bn from global tourists

Foreign tourists arrive at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa in 2014. file photo | nmg

A UN agency has said 1.3 million tourists spent Sh100 billion in Kenya last year, a 17 per cent increase from the previous Sh85 billion.

The UN World Tourism Organisation says total international arrivals by air and by sea increased by 16.7 per cent to stand at 877,602 tourists compared to 752,073 in 2015.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, handled the highest number of tourists visiting Kenya at 782,013 compared to 672,789 in 2015.

Kenya received 2,717 cruise ships in the past year with prospects for 2017 looking up especially after the government and donors invested Sh300 million in building of a modern cruise ship docking complex at Mombasa port expected to be ready by June.

Improved security and reduced terrorist activities motivated tourists to visit Kenya, mostly for leisure (73 per cent), business and conferences at 14 per cent compared to 16 per cent in 2015, with friends and family visits accounting for eight per cent with transit and study taking up three and one per cent respectively.