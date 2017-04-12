News Kenya to host financial inclusion conference

M-Pesa is Kenya’s best known digital innovation. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya is set to host a financial inclusion conference on May 9 expected to bring together high level policymakers, business leaders, economists and financiers.

The inaugural Euromoney Kenya Conference themed ‘Financial Inclusion 2.0: Expanding Kenya’s Digital Financial Ecosystem’ will discuss development of digital business and the financial ecosystem in Kenya and the continent.

Jointly organised by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) it will also examine how innovative approaches and collaboration between finance and technology can create growth.

“As is widely recognised, financial inclusion holds the promise of harnessing collaboration between financial sector players, including financial service providers and technology service providers, to achieve social ends such as inclusive economic growth, sustainable development and poverty alleviation,” read a brief from the organisers.

Kenya is seen as a front runner in financial inclusion through digital innovations and CBK and KBA will during the conference be expected to share its experiences and potential to develop further through greater automation and product innovation, added the organisers.

“The choice of Kenya as the country to host this conference reaffirms its global reputation of embracing innovative and disruptive technology as a tool for financial inclusion. This is expected to increase the country’s competitiveness and attract foreign direct investments,” they said.