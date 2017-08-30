News Kenyan banks with EAC units drop to nine

A KCB branch in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan banks with an East African Community (EAC) footprint fell to nine last year from 11 in 2015, thanks to regional conflicts and takeovers.

There was also a significant cut in regional branches.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows only nine Kenyan banks retained subsidiaries in the EAC bloc. They are KCB Group#ticker:KCB, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya #ticker:DTK, Commercial Bank of Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, Equity Group #ticker:EQTY, I&M Bank #ticker:I&M, African Banking Corporation, NIC Bank #ticker:NIC and the Co-operative Bank of Kenya #ticker:COOP.

“The decline of banks with regional subsidiaries from 11 in 2015 to nine in 2016 was occasioned by Imperial Bank Ltd and Bank of Africa,” said CBK.

KCB and Equity scaled down operations in South Sudan following the deteriorating security.