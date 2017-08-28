Menu
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

News

Kigali Heights earn Fusion Capital award nomination

Monday, August 28, 2017 20:10
By JAMES NGUNJIRI
Kigali Heights which was developed by Fusion Capital. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kigali Heights which was developed by Fusion Capital. PHOTO | COURTESY 

Private Equity (PE) firm Fusion Capital has been nominated by Africa Investment Property awards for best office and best mixed-use developments for its Kigali Heights project.

The African Property Investment Awards (API Awards) was launched last week during the API Summit and Expo which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The awards recognise innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry while providing developers, suppliers and owners working in sub-Saharan Africa with a platform to showcase best projects and services.

“The African real estate market is quickly maturing and must begin to measure up to international standards. I see API awards as part of this initiative,” said Fusion Capital chief executive Daniel Kamau in a statement.

Kigali Heights development offers grade A offices and a nine-storey rectilinear block along the boulevard frontage and a six-storey block.

advertisement

In the Headlines