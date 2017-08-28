Kigali Heights earn Fusion Capital award nomination

News
Kigali Heights earn Fusion Capital award nominationMonday, August 28, 2017 20:10
Private Equity (PE) firm Fusion Capital has been nominated by Africa Investment Property awards for best office and best mixed-use developments for its Kigali Heights project.
The African Property Investment Awards (API Awards) was launched last week during the API Summit and Expo which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The awards recognise innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry while providing developers, suppliers and owners working in sub-Saharan Africa with a platform to showcase best projects and services.
“The African real estate market is quickly maturing and must begin to measure up to international standards. I see API awards as part of this initiative,” said Fusion Capital chief executive Daniel Kamau in a statement.
Kigali Heights development offers grade A offices and a nine-storey rectilinear block along the boulevard frontage and a six-storey block.
In the Headlines
Raila launches three-pronged attack on Uhuru winBy BRIAN WASUNA By SAM KIPLAGAT
2 hours ago
Uhuru to open Mombasa show as 200,000 visitors expectedBy MATHIAS RINGA
2 hours ago
Nasa claims math formula behind Uhuru win at pollsBy GEORGE OMONDI By SAM KIPLAGAT
3 hours ago
Turkana MPs want Ethuro retained as Senate SpeakerBy EDWIN MUTAI
3 hours ago