News Kigali Heights earn Fusion Capital award nomination

Kigali Heights which was developed by Fusion Capital. PHOTO | COURTESY

Private Equity (PE) firm Fusion Capital has been nominated by Africa Investment Property awards for best office and best mixed-use developments for its Kigali Heights project.

The African Property Investment Awards (API Awards) was launched last week during the API Summit and Expo which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The awards recognise innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry while providing developers, suppliers and owners working in sub-Saharan Africa with a platform to showcase best projects and services.

“The African real estate market is quickly maturing and must begin to measure up to international standards. I see API awards as part of this initiative,” said Fusion Capital chief executive Daniel Kamau in a statement.