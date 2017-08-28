News Listed banks return up on ‘cap review’ expectation

Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Listed bank stock returns doubled quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period on what some analysts attributed to expectation of interest rate cap review and increased foreign investment flows.

The debut banking index by Ecobank research team, which tracked performance of the 10 banks, indicates return rose to 14.9 per cent in three months through June 30 from 7.5 per cent the previous quarter.

Ecobank said Friday it has introduced banking indices for publicly traded lenders in Kenya and Ghana, adding to the Nigeria Stock Exchange’s Banking-10 index that is publicly available.

The Ecobank-10 index on Kenyan lenders suggests the rally was driven by expectation that the administration will review the Banking (Amendment) Act 2016 or consider a “total repeal”.

“This expectation was further reinforced by the news that the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) had formed a committee to study the impacts of the law to the economy, with a view to presenting way-forward proposals to the 12th Parliament. This, in turn, created some air of exuberance among local investors,” the note said.

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge said on July 18 that the draft report of the technical committee on the impact of the law on private sector credit growth would be out in “a month or so”.

He, however, maintained that the fundamental concerns (high interest charges) that led to the interest rate caps abound.

The rate cap law, enforced last September, limited interest charges on commercial loans to a maximum of four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate, now at 10 per cent, and minimum interest of 70 per cent of the CBR on term deposit.

Ecobank analysts said the rally was also helped by steady rise in gross foreign portfolio inflows into banking stocks of $70 million (Sh7.23 billion) in the second quarter from $57 million (Sh5.88 billion) in quarter one and $49 million (Sh5.06 billion) in last quarter of 2016.