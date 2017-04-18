News Nairobi on the radar of global brand vendors

Carrefour outlet at The Hub mall in Karen, Nairobi. file photo | nmg

Nairobi is a preferred hub for multinationals and fast moving consumer goods companies eyeing to service the eastern Africa region, a new survey shows.

Infomineo, a business research firm for Africa and Middle East, says Nairobi is fast gaining traction and global awareness, joining the ranks of Dubai and Johannesburg in attracting world’s largest corporations or Fortune 500 companies.

Nairobi experienced a 12 per cent increase after attracting 28 Fortune 500 investment last year, up from 25 in 2015.

Among the top brands that entered the local market last year are F&F, the fashion subsidiary of UK’s largest store Tesco and French retail giant Carrefour.

Nairobi’s attractiveness to multinationals, the survey says, is due to its location and favourable business environment.

“There are numerous factors which impact on the organisation’s selection of a specific city. They include the local market potential, maturity of the industry, existing competitors, political stability, maturity of industry, business language, quality of the employment market, laws and regulations,” said the report.