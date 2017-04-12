News Nakumatt rations sugar as factory stocks fall by 28pc

A shopper at a supermarket sugar section. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Factory sugar stocks have dropped 28 per cent with major brands vanishing from supermarkets’ shelves forcing the largest retailer, Nakumatt, to restrict customers to only two 2kg packets of the sweetener.

Sugar Directorate said as at Sunday the volume of sugar held by millers was 5,000 tonnes compared with the last week of March when the stocks stood at 7,000 tonnes.

The stocks have been fluctuating since last month, but the Directorate clamed that there was no cause for alarm since it is a normal scenario in the industry.

Head of the Directorate Solomon Odera said unstable stocks could also result from the fact that Mumias Sugar Company has closed for three months of maintenance.

The factory price of the commodity is still ranging between Sh5,600 and Sh5,900, maintaining the same trend as last month.

But Nakumatt managing director Atul Shah said that there had been a shortage of supplies prompting the retail chain to ration the commodity.

“We have had supplies problem because of the limited supply in the market and that is why we have restricted what one can buy,” said Mr Shah.

A spot check by the Business Daily indicated that nearly all supermarkets were just stocking Kabras sugar.

Mumias has taken a break to undertake a major plant maintenance, but it has not been fully utilising its installed capacity due to a serious shortage of cane in the western sugar belt.

Deficit

A recent report on the sugar status by Sugar Directorate indicates that there will be a shortage of 1.9 million tonnes of sugarcane in 2016/2017 fiscal year, creating a huge deficit of raw material for millers.