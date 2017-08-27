Paris reinsurance major targets EA with Nairobi office

News
Paris reinsurance major targets EA with Nairobi officeSunday, August 27, 2017 22:00
French-headquartered global reinsurance SCOR has received regulatory approval to open a Nairobi office as it seeks to tap regional deals.
SCOR, which is the fifth largest global reinsurer listed on NYSE Euronext Paris, said the new office would be operational next week headed by Christian Ramamonjiarisoa.
It will support SCOR’s marketing activities in the East African markets, said the French firm.
“Further to the initial approval granted in April 2016, the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Kenya has confirmed its approval of the opening of a SCOR Global P&C SE representative office in Nairobi,” it said in a statement.
It said the representative office will represent and promote SCOR Global P&C’s “expertise, capabilities and services”.
“We welcome the approval granted by the Insurance Regulatory Authority to open a SCOR Global P&C representative office in Nairobi,” said Victor Peignet, chief executive of SCOR.
“The opening of the representative office will enable us to better market our customised solutions to our clients in the East African markets, in order to provide responses adapted to their evolving needs.”
