State seeking Sh13bn from bond tap sale

State seeking Sh13bn from bond tap saleTuesday, August 29, 2017 20:04
The Treasury has reopened the sale of this month’s five-year Treasury bond, seeking an additional Sh13 billion from the issue.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Tuesday announced the tap sale will close Thursday — or earlier if the target amount is achieved —and will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.
“Bids shall be priced at the weighted average rate of the accepted bids for the bond auction value dated August 28, 2017 and adjusted for accrued interest,” CBK said in a notice.
Market analysts had last week said that this month’s bond auction results came in line with their expectation for the five-year bond.
The bond had averaged at 12.465 per cent against a market average of 12.548 per cent indicating bidders were relatively conservative.
This they said was driven by the liquidity environment on the short end of the market.
The CBK had received bids worth Sh18.7 billion from the bond and accepted only Sh12.1 billion.
