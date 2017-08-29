News Three local developers bag top African awards

Garden City was named the Best Green Building in Sub-Saharan Africa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three local developers won awards at the African Property Award (API) Summit and Expo 2017 held in Johannesburg, South Africa, last Friday.

Karibu Homes won the award for the best housing development in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also feted at the API award from Kenya is Garden City for the Best Green Building in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Kenya’s Fusion Capital Kigali Heights was feted for best mixed use development.

API awards recognise innovations and outstanding achievements across the entire property industry in seven categories.

They also provide suppliers, developers and owners working in sub-Saharan Africa with a platform to showcase their projects and services.

Like other winning projects, the three projects were judged on a wide range of criteria including location, infrastructure and transport access and integration in to the environment.

Projects were also judged on services offered, originality of concept, technical and architectural quality, sensitivity to the local community, innovation, sustainability and corporate staff involvement.

Other parameters were response to market demands, financial performance and occupancy.

“This is a major milestone for Kenya and Karibu Homes. We will continue to offer quality homes at affordable prices,” said Karibu Founder and managing director Ravi Kohli.