News Treasury bills record good uptake for the second week

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Subscription for the 364-day Treasury bill continued with a positive run for the second consecutive week to shake off a poor performance seen around the elections period.

Although the Treasury bills sale last week attracted Sh22.7 billion against the Sh24 billion on offer, market analysts on Friday said the results were positive considering the offer came right after the August bond auctions.

“Yields movement was largely muted across the tenors and fell in line with regulator’s acceptance levels as only Sh450.6 million was rejected,” said Genghis Capital Ltd.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) accepted Sh22.2 billion of the Sh22.7 billion total bids.

The CBK data showed the subscription rates for the 91-, 182-, and 364-day papers came in at 105 per cent, 59.8 per cent and 125.3 per cent respectively, with an overall subscription rate of 94.6 per cent.

Yields on the three tenors of Treasury bills remained unchanged at 8.1 per cent (91-day), 10.3 per cent (182-day) and 10.9 per cent (364-day).

The 364-day paper attracted the highest bidding at Sh12.5 billion against a target of Sh10 billion. The 91-day paper was also oversubscribed at Sh4.2 billion against a target of Sh4 billion.