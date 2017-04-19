News Treasury, counties target Sukuk bonds

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury has kicked off plans for the first Islamic bond by an East African State through the Finance Bill 2017.

Proposed changes to several Acts will make it easier for the Treasury and counties to access Islamic financing as well as allow financial institutions deal in Islamic products.

Specifically, changes in the Public Finance Management Act will allow the issuance of the Sukuk bond, in the works since 2014.

The amendments provide that the Treasury secretary may make regulations for raising money by issuing a Sukuk bond that specify the purpose for which money may be raised.

“Money raised through a Sukuk bond may be raised within or outside Kenya in Kenya shillings or in any other currency or medium of exchange,” the amendments effective April 3 read.

“Section 2 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, is amended — (a) in the definition of “county government security” by inserting the word “Sukuk” immediately after the words “Treasury bond”; (b) in the definition of “national government security” by inserting the word “Sukuk” immediately after the words “Treasury bond.”

This means the Treasury or counties can now issue Sukuk bond as an alternative source of financing development projects.

“Having Sukuk recognised as a financial instrument at the disposal of the government to raise funds is a big change because that can now help attract new investors and new funds,” said Farrukh Raza, managing director of IFAAS, an Islamic finance consultancy, which designed the Islamic finance framework on behalf of government.

Kenya is battling a deficit due to heavy spending and high borrowing rates.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich earlier said the planned move was prompted by the highly discounted nature of Islamic bonds providing the Treasury with a cheaper financing option.

“The Sukuk will be based on the financing needs. At that time (when we eventually launch) we will indicate what we need,” he said.

The government plans to borrow up to Sh256 billion from external sources in the next fiscal year, to plug a budget deficit of Sh524 billion.

A lack of the necessary regulatory framework had, however, delayed the Sukuk.

Islamic law prohibits interest, so Sukuk bonds offer investors a share in the returns generated by an underlying asset.