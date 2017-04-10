News Treasury reopens bond to plug budget deficit

Treasury plans to issue Kenya’s first Islamic Bond (Sukuk) in the coming fiscal year as an alternative source of financing its development projects. PHOTO | FILE

The Treasury has re-opened a 10-year Sh30 billion Treasury bond barely three months to the conclusion of the fiscal year.

Central Bank of Kenya has announced the April bond issue, re-opening two bonds of 1.4 and 1.98 years.

The bonds, which opened Monday, are intended for budgetary support with bidding expected to close next Tuesday. The auction will take place the following day.

“Given that the government only has three months to the close of the current fiscal year and the fact that borrowing from the foreign market is a much longer process than borrowing from the domestic market, the government is likely to use the latter to plug in the deficit that is likely to arise,” said Cytonn Investments in a weekly note.

“This creates uncertainty in the interest rate environment as this is a move that may exert upward pressure on interest rates, and result in longer term papers not offering investors the best returns (through devaluation) on a risk-adjusted basis.”

Cytonn thinks it is prudent for investors to be biased towards short-term fixed-income instruments.

The 2017/2018 fiscal deficit, which is starting in July, is about Sh523 billion and the Treasury has said this will be equally funded through domestic and external borrowing.