Uriithi to construct 300 homes in Joska

Urithi has numerous ongoing projects in various parts of the country. file photo | nmg

Housing firm, Uriithi, plans to develop a ‘high-end’ gated residential-cum-commercial project housing 301 families on four-hectare property in Joska on the Nairobi-Tala Kangundo road.

Uriithi said the project dubbed Osten Terrace Gardens would commence later in the year once approvals have been received from the various authorities.

It will comprise 216 two-bedroom units on Block type A, with 18 blocks holding 12 units each. Block Type B will have 13 blocks holding six units each with Block C type having six standalone two-storey maisonettes of three bedrooms each.

The details, contained in an environmental impact assessment audit study shows the gated community will also host 24-hour commercial centre on an independent block with 17 stalls for groceries, computer hub, barber and salon, among other essential services.