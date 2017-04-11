News Major construction attracts machine vendors to Kenya

Road construction. Mega projects have created a fertile market for construction equipment vendors. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The ongoing multibillion-shilling projects have created a fertile market for construction equipment vendors luring heavy machinery manufacturers to Kenya.

DMG Exhibition Portfolio director Andy Pert said Kenya had four of the top 10 projects going on across East Africa attracting scores of construction equipment manufacturers to set up sales and aftersales facilities.

This year’s regional construction equipment and technology event dubbed ‘Big 5 Construct East Africa 2017’ is set to be held between November 1 and 3 coinciding during the National Construction Week.

National Construction Authority communications manager Wangui Kabala said the exhibition presents a good opportunity for building contractors, governments and construction equipment makers to network as well as strike deals.

During the 2016 event, Volvo sold SDLG Wheel Loaders with other companies recording good deals.

Others inked deals for establishment of local franchises and partnership deals.