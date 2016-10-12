Why millennials should be allowed to map their career at the workplace

Home

Employers need new strategies to woo and retain young workers. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Having worked in the HR space for a couple of years, I have come to appreciate that it is important to approach different employees as a new experience.

Now more than ever there is a growing drift in expectations and demands on jobs. This is evident with the diverse perspectives of generations Y and Z who now flock the workplace and are both not the typical traditional employees.

This calls for a change in focus in HR strategies, policies and procedures.

Rather than the traditional stance that we HR professionals tend to follow — ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you’ — the shift has moved to “treat others the way they want to be treated.’’ This would mean that diversity and inclusion has to be key in our agenda.

It begins with understanding expectations and fitting that with the organisation requirements and how best individuals can be a part of it. The ripple effect is better retention of employees and a balance of the different perspectives and work behaviours represented.

Having this in mind the key question is how does the HR professional balance these expectations though divergent? We all know a typical Gen Y to be flexible, aggressive and independent — they are also called the WIIFM generation (‘what’s in it for me’ generation).

Inclusiveness is key which gives them a chance to control their own careers, and allows them the freedom to map their career paths, hopefully with a long-term view at the organisation.

A key way to do this is to have clear competency framework that defines individual competency required at the organisation. This gives clear direction and guidance to all generations represented.

A modern HR practitioner should work with the line managers and employees to map out how they align with the competencies required to perform their roles.

After doing this, they should develop plans for each employee based on their goals and explicitly state the support the organisation will give them.

Competency frameworks help organisations identify training needs, give direction to succession planning, and ultimately staff retention.

At the point of recruitment, they support effective employee selection and efficient career progression decisions. Performance and evaluation is also done in light of an organisation-wide structure that incorporates fairness and objectivity.

As organisations grow and incorporate different aspects and markets, they will need to deal with the issue of diversity and modern HR strategies.

This will bring a standard level of reference to all employees while giving them the liberty to identify their best means to deliver within the framework of a common corporate objective.