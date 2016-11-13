Four key things to know about money and your online venture

Home

I’m writing this article from my apartment in Cape Town, South Africa. I’m here because a company hired me to train their staff on what it takes to create a successful digital marketing strategy in today’s crowded market.

The company found me through my articles here on “Entrepreneur” and some of the other large media publications I write for. They paid for my expenses and have given me a generous training fee.

Five years ago, I owned a business in the vendor industry. To say that there are a lot of opportunities online would be an understatement.

Billions of people use the Internet and social media for life, to shop and for business. Today, you have the opportunity to tell millions of potential customers how your business can help their lives and solve their biggest problems.

While the opportunity, tools and access are there, too many online entrepreneurs are making very little to no money in their business.

There is a tonne of competition, unclear and impractical messaging and a lack of focus. If you want to build a successful online business that makes an impact and income, there are four things you need to realise about online business and money.

1. Money isn’t everything, but it is important.

As soon as there is an article like this, there will be a line of people ready to scream “money isn’t everything.” You’re right, it’s not, but you better believe it is an important part of the success of your business. It also allows you a life free of financial stress.

When you’re living paycheque-to-paycheque or worse, you can’t focus the way you should. You are constantly worried about paying the bills or losing your foundation and that causes you to react instead of implementing a focused plan.

You need money to pay your bills. You need money to support your family and your lifestyle. You need money to do some of the fun things in life— like travel. It’s not everything, but without it, you could end up stuck in a business and life you want to escape from.

2. Money is an important component in freedom

At the end of the day, most of us start businesses and become entrepreneurs to create freedom. We want to live life on our terms and have control of our most important asset: our time.

This freedom allows us to do the things we want to do in life like spending more time with family, travel or fun hobbies.

Having a steady and consistent revenue stream leads to freedom and allows us to do those things that we want to do without worrying. Start or grow a business that leads to you creating freedom.