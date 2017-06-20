News 30km Mwatate electric fence to cut animal, human conflict

Environment principal secretary Margaret Mwakima. PHOTO | DIAN NGILA | NMG

The government yesterday launched construction of a 30-kilometre electric fence at Mwatate, Taita Taveta County to curb human-wildlife conflict in the area.

When completed, the Kamutonga-Bura electric fence is expected to restrain movements of wild animals from the expansive Tsavo National Park into residential areas and farms.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project, Environment and Natural Resources Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima said that the fence would ensure that wild animals remain in the park.

“We want to ensure that we put to an end to persistent cases of human-wildlife conflict, we want people boardering the conservation to live in peace without threats of being attacked by wild animals,” she said.

“No one can compare life with money because the two are incomparable, that is why we have resolved to protect it,” she said adding that a similar fence erected in Kishushe had improved security in the area.

The Sh45 million project was funded by Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) under Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The PS called upon the contractor putting up the fence to give the locals first priority and ensure that they are fully involved in the project.