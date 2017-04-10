Planned agency to fight human trade

Economy & Politics
Planned agency to fight human tradeMonday, April 10, 2017 19:05
Kenya will develop a multi-agency network to combat human trafficking and international organised crime.
Attorney General Githu Muigai said cooperation among State agencies involved in handling human trafficking will need to work together first to boost the inter-country collaborating in addressing the vice.
“Even as we collaborate with other countries in addressing this form of modern slavery, we must make sure that we have our internal structures working harmoniously to deal with human trafficking which has continued to rob people of their dignity. In actual sense, the same network is involved in trafficking drugs and wildlife trophies,” Mr Muigai told Business Daily in an interview.
The agencies include the police, border control and immigration, public prosecution, the judiciary, the social welfare and those involved in probation and after care services.
Kenya will Wednesday host a forum on conference on human trafficking.