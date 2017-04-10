Planned agency to fight human trade

Attorney General Githu Muigai said cooperation among State agencies involved in handling human trafficking will need to work together first to boost the inter-country collaborating in addressing the vice.

“Even as we collaborate with other countries in addressing this form of modern slavery, we must make sure that we have our internal structures working harmoniously to deal with human trafficking which has continued to rob people of their dignity. In actual sense, the same network is involved in trafficking drugs and wildlife trophies,” Mr Muigai told Business Daily in an interview.