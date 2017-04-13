Economy & Politics UK issues travel alert on election violence fears

A tourist on a boat at the cost. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The British government has joined the US in cautioning its citizens against protests that could turn violent during party primaries and ahead of August 8 General Elections.

It has urged its citizens to seek advice before travelling to Kenya.

“Presidential, parliamentary, county and local elections are scheduled for 8 August 2017. Political party primaries are scheduled to take place from April 13 to 26. Rallies and protests may take place during primaries and in the lead up to, during and after elections,” noted the advisory.

“In the past some political protests, rallies and demonstrations have turned violent. You should take care in public places where people gather, and exercise a heightened level of vigilance.”

A similar alert was echoed by the US on April 6.

Opposition ODM started its primaries Thursday while the Jubilee coalition will go to the polls on April 21.

The caution could curb travel in the nearly four months to the elections, adding a risk to the tourism sector that is on a rebound.

The tourism sector is on a boom with full bookings during Easter and occupancy of between 70 and 75 per cent in quarter one, up from about 50 per cent in the same period last year and about 30 per cent in 2015.