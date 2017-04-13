Economy & Politics Court stops ex-Chase Bank bosses from selling assets

L-R: Chase Bank former chairman Zafrullah Khan, lawyer Cecil Miller and former Chase Bank group MD Duncan Kabui during a hearing with the National Assembly Finance Committee on June 9, 2016. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Six former Chase Bank officials have been barred from selling or transferring any of the assets they are alleged to have acquired using illicit proceeds from the troubled lender.

The assets, including shareholdings in several firms, prime property and luxury cars, are part of the Sh14.7 billion claim the bank has made on the former bosses in a suit filed at the High Court.

Chase Bank, in the suit filed through its lawyer Philip Murgor, says former chairman Zafrullah Khan, former managing director Duncan Kabui, former general manager corporate assets James Mwaura and former general manager finance Makarios Agumbi used their positions to illegally acquire and benefit from the bank’s assets it now seeks to recover.

Chase Assurance and Ghengis Capital managing director Ali Cheema, Rafiki Microfinance chief finance officer Daniel Mavindu, former directors Anthony Gross and Ruth Muthoni, and a network of 11 companies said to have been used to siphon funds from the collapsed lender are also listed as respondents in the suit.

High Court judge Fred Ochieng on Thursday issued an order barring any dealings in the assets until May 22 when he will hear all parties and issue further directions.

“Until May 22, 2017 the status quo prevailing as of today shall stay in place. For the avoidance of doubt, this order serves to stop the defendants from doing any of the things about which the application makes reference. So that if the process of say a transfer or mortgage of one of the properties mentioned in the application is ongoing, that will be put on hold,” said Justice Ochieng.

The judge, however, provided a window of relief to third parties who may be dealing with the suit properties in his ruling that they could file formal application before him for direction.

“Being mindful of the possibility that the ex-parte order could have unintended serious repercussions on third parties with which the defendants may be having dealings, I give to all the parties liberty to apply,” Justice Ochieng said.

The properties listed were mostly acquired by Rinascimento Global Limited, Nine Fifty Limited, The Lighthouse Property Company, Mathatani Limited and Friends Property Holdings Limited and Boulevard Properties Limited that were co-owned by Mr Khan, Mr Kabui, Mr Cheema and Mr Mavindu.

The list of properties includes an office block and apartment in Nairobi’s Riverside area, an apartment at Mombasa’s English Point Marina, and three plots of land in Ukunda and Voi — all owned by Riverside Mews Limited.

Three plots of land in Diani Mombasa owned by Nine Fifty Limited, a farm in Nyandarua owned by Rinascimento, a villa in Diani, two apartments in Runda and a piece of land in Shimoni owned by Boulevard Properties are also listed as suit properties.