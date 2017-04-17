Economy & Politics Another Moi son joins criticism of DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. file photo | nmg

Another son of retired President Daniel arap Moi has joined the opposition to Deputy President William Ruto’s ambitions, asking him to go slow on his 2022 presidential bid.

Raymond Moi, the Rongai MP, said Mr Ruto should concentrate his efforts on making sure President Uhuru Kenyatta wins a second term of office in the August 8 general election.

So far, Gideon Moi is the only member of the former first family to publicly oppose the Deputy President.