Another Moi son joins criticism of DP Ruto

Economy & Politics
Another Moi son joins criticism of DP RutoMonday, April 17, 2017 20:22
By FRANCIS MUREITHI
Another son of retired President Daniel arap Moi has joined the opposition to Deputy President William Ruto’s ambitions, asking him to go slow on his 2022 presidential bid.
Raymond Moi, the Rongai MP, said Mr Ruto should concentrate his efforts on making sure President Uhuru Kenyatta wins a second term of office in the August 8 general election.
So far, Gideon Moi is the only member of the former first family to publicly oppose the Deputy President.
“2022 is still far away but I heard my brother Gideon say they know which candidate they will work with in 2017 and come 2022 only God knows,” said Raymond.
