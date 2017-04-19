Economy & Politics Mwau sues Githongo for linking him to drugs ring

John Harun Mwau, former Kilome Member of Parliament. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Kilome MP John Harun Mwau has sued former anti-corruption boss John Githongo for linking him to the global narcotics trade through a 2015 article published on German non-profit investigative journalism website Correctiv.org.

Mr Mwau says Mr Githongo alongside two journalists—Lorenzo Bagnoli and Lorenzo Bodrero —conspired to tarnish his name through the article by linking him to the drugs trade.

The former Kilome MP says the article implied that he owned two drug consignments worth $278 million (Sh28 billion) seized by Australian authorities on the Kenyan coast.

Neither Mr Githongo, Mr Bodrero nor Mr Bagnoli have responded to the suit filed at the Milimani Law Courts.

“The defendants fabricated the false and defamatory article intentionally to cause right-thinking members of society around the world to treat Mr Mwau with contempt and ridicule as the article read as a whole is defamatory and injurious to the plaintiff and his family,” the suit says.

Mr Mwau wants the court to determine how much he should be given in compensation for the damage caused to him and his family by the article.