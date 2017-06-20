News AG sues police, DPP to drop charges against civic leader

Attorney-General Githu Muigai. file photo | nmg

Attorney-General Githu Muigai has sued the police and Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko, seeking to have them drop incitement charges against Mihango MCA Paul Kiguathi in his standoff with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) over a link road.

Prof Muigai has filed a petition on behalf of the MCA, claiming that fresh criminal charges against Mr Kiguathi are malicious since the row between Mihango residents and the KDF was already resolved.

Mr Kiguathi was arrested last October after leading residents in demonstrations against KDF’s closure of the Mihango-Kayole link road.

Makadara magistrate H. M. Njaga dismissed the suit in February after the prosecution failed to proceed with the suit against Mr Kiguathi, who had appeared before the court eight times.

But the prosecution shortly afterwards filed a fresh suit against Mr Kiguathi, which Prof Muigai now wants dismissed.

“Mr Kiguathi only acted within his civic duties and never incited anyone. The purported filing of charges at Makadara is an attempt to further re-open the matter that was dismissed by the court and the same is overly oppressive and manifestly unjust. The initial complaint that had caused the problem has long been resolved through intervention of the head of state,” Prof Muigai’s lawyers say in suit papers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last November ordered the KDF to allow members of the public to use the Mihango-Kayole link road.

The order also resolved a suit City Hall had filed against the KDF, where it claimed to be on the verge of losing Sh230 million that had been released for upgrades to be done on the link road.