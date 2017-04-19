Economy & Politics Aspirants warned on billboards in Nairobi

An aspirant’s billboard in Nairobi. file photo | nmg

The Nairobi County government will bill politicians for campaign billboards if the outdoor advertising companies default payments.

Many aspirants have contracted outdoor advertisers to put up campaign billboards across the city for the upcoming party primaries in different parts of the county.

Speaking at City Hall on Wednesday, the Chief Officer Sub-county administration John Ntoiti said that they have warned the owners of the billboard who put up the advertisement without payment they will charge their clients directly.

Dr Ntoiti said that aspirants that have contracted outdoor advertisers they should ensure companies have remitted the monthly fee to City Hall or they will be charged directly.

“It is a campaign season and everybody wants to appear in billboards just ensure that they are paid for because we will be looking for the aspirants to charge them if this companies fail to pay City Hall fees,” said Dr Ntoiti.