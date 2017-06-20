News Barclays, former bosses, charged over 2008 Qatar fundraising

A Barclays bank building in London. PHOTO | REUTERS

Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during about Sh1.5 trillion ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.

In a highly-anticipated announcement, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Tuesday it was charging the bank with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and unlawful financial assistance.

It also charged Barclays's former senior executives John Varley, Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath.