News Bus firm halts Western Kenya operations over insecurity

Protestors barricade Gisambai-Majengo road in Vihiga County on October 28. PHOTO | DERICK LUVEGA | NMG

A popular bus firm has closed its offices in parts of Western Kenya saying the safety of its vehicles and passengers is no longer guaranteed in the period following the repeat presidential election last week.

Mombasa-based Mash East Africa, which runs the Mash branded passenger vehicles, says it stopped operating its buses to and from Kisumu, Mumias, Kakamega and Malaba last Saturday.

The company’s management says the move is meant to secure lives of passengers as well as prevent its vehicles from being destroyed.

Speaking from their Mwembe Tayari office in Mombasa County, general manager Lennox Shallo said the offices had to be closed and the buses withdrawn.

"We have closed to secure our buses and also the lives of the passengers. If my property is destroyed, no one will pay me,” he said, adding that the business was performing poorly over the poll period.

“We had two buses operating to and from Nairobi carrying many passengers before the recently concluded elections. However, we now only have few people travelling. Like now only 10 people are travelling to Nairobi,” he said.

Mr Shallo says that people have ceased travelling because the situation is calm in Mombasa.

“Mombasa is more safe. This may be the reason why people have postponed travelling,” he added.

Bus operations between the Coast and Western Kenya have also been affected by the Madaraka Express train as many passengers now prefer to travel by rail due to safety and shorter travel time.