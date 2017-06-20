News Chapter closes on Mosoriot college in new varsity plan

Mosoriot students listen to an education official. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mosoriot Teachers College is set to be converted into a campus of the proposed Koitalel Samoei University College in Nandi County marking an end to an institution that has existed since 1960.

The college was started to offer quality training for teachers in the country with Mr J.Rodgers being the first chairman of the institution from 1960-61.

The institution will join Siriba Teachers College (now Maseno University), Kenya Science Teachers College (now a campus of University of Nairobi) among others that have been upgraded from teachers training college to universities.

A report by the Commission for University Education (CUE) has recommended the transfer of land and facilities of Mosoriot TTC to University of Nairobi (UoN) to be held in trust and provide requisite range of facilities, especially lecture rooms, administration and academic offices.

“It has also to develop a master plan for the proposed university college, showing a time lined plan on how the land and facilities of the TTC would be converted in favour of the proposed university college,” states the report submitted to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and signed by CUE Chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha.

According to the report dated June 8, University of Nairobi has been tasked by the Ministry of Education to be the mentoring institution of the proposed university.

UoN is also required to finalise on the land transfer process and obtain concurrence from the Ministry of Education on the alienation of the land.

The university college, which starts off as a constituent of the UoN, will be constructed at the cost of Sh3.4 billion.

“It will start with a school of law signifying that Koitalel stood for justice and died fighting for freedom,” said Prof Peter Ngau, the Principal of the College of Architecture and Engineering.

Prof Ngau said the college will then establish a sports academy to serve the region, which is designated the home of champions in athletics.

It will then add a school of business to contribute to shaping the country’s future and to Vision 2030, said Prof Ngau during the launch that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.