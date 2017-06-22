News Chief Justice Maraga: No case will derail Aug 8 election date

Chief Justice David Maraga addresses the press at the Kisii Law Courts on June 21, 2017. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NMG

Chief Justice David Maraga on Thursday ruled out the possibility of postponing the elections due to the numerous court cases.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a new court building in Homa Bay Town, the CJ assured Kenyans that the Judiciary will strive to ensure the general election takes place as scheduled.

"There is no question of not holding election on 8th of August,"...."It must be held as required by the law. The Judiciary is ready to do its part, said Justice Maraga.

He said the Judiciary will handle the cases in accordance with the law but they would consider the date of elections.

“We are going to handle all cases based on evidences in accordance with the law and the required speed,” he said.

The comments come in the wake of concerns over pending cases against the electoral commission, including National Super Alliance (Nasa)'s plan to file a petition against the award of a tender for ballot paper printing to Al Ghurair, a Dubai firm .

“The Judiciary is ready to handle all matters regarding the August 8 General Election hence every Kenyan with grievances are welcome to file petitions,” said Justice Maraga.

The CJ called for co-operation among politicians to ensure Kenyans vote on August 8. He asked all Kenyans to forget their differences so that the general election is conducted peacefully.

“Let us be patriotic during this electioneering period because Kenya belongs to all of us. All we require is peaceful elections,” he added.

Handled with speed

The Chief Justice said all cases involving county governments will be handled with additional speed than those filed by individuals.

He argued that a county government represents interests of many people and cases involving it and other parties should be expedited.

“We cannot give equal prominence to a case involving an interest of an individual to another one involving interest of many people,” he said.

He said the Judiciary had waived fees paid by county governments in filing cases.

The CJ said they intend to create equality between the national government and the county governments.

“You know very well that the national government does not pay court filing fees. County government is also a government hence we will serve them equally in court fees,” said Justice Maraga.

The CJ added that the Judiciary is committed to supporting devolution to enable Kenyans enjoy the fruits of devolution.